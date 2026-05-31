ROAD WORK ALERT: Second Lowman Beach-area project starts this week

In addition to the pump-station work already under way on the south side of Lowman Beach Park, the King County Wastewater Treatment Division has another project starting this week: Sewer-pipe repairs that will start in the park and continue about a quarter of a mile north on the southbound side of Beach Drive SW. KCWTD says the work has to be done this time of year “when flows are lower and conditions are safer.” They’ll be working weekdays, 7 am to 7 pm, and while they don’t expect any interruptions in wastewater service, there’ll be some sidewalk closures and some alternating-lane traffic at times. The work is expected to continue into fall; once it’s done, road and park restoration will be done.