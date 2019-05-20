FOLLOWUP: Il Nido opens tomorrow at historic Alki Homestead/Fir Lodge

(WSB photo, last week)

Eight months after West Seattle-residing Chef Mike Easton announced he would open Il Nido in the historic Alki Homestead/Fir Lodge, he revealed today that it’s opening tomorrow (by reservation). He is renowned for Il Corvo downtown; in the announcement last September, he described the plan for Il Nido as “absolutely Italian, driven by market produce.” As we reported days after that announcement, when the Homestead’s refurbished neon sign was returned and reinstalled, Il Nido will be the main tenant, but Dennis Schilling, who bought the Homestead (damaged in a 2009 fire) in 2015, is still the building’s owner.