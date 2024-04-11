YOU CAN HELP: Superstar-signed item highlights Arbor Heights Elementary PTSA auction – everything open for your bids!

(Photo courtesy Arbor Heights Elementary PTSA)

Even if you don’t attend the gala dinner/auction events that benefit local nonprofits, you often can help their fundraising anyway by bidding in the online auctions that precede the galas. Right now, the Arbor Heights Elementary PTSA is welcoming your participation in theirs, for items from local-business gift cards to the superstar-autographed musical instrument shown above! Here’s the announcement:

It’s that time of year again – the Arbor Heights Elementary PTSA‘s online silent auction is officially underway! From now until April 19th, you have the chance to bid on an array of incredible experiences and items, all while supporting our beloved school community.

There are so many incredible items and we are so grateful for all of the donations. However, we are very honored to offer a ukulele signed by Eddie Vedder.

This auction is vital to our school. The funds raised provide critical support for music, art, classroom materials, transportation for field trips, 5th-grade camp, and other essential elements that make school fun and engaging for our students.

So, let’s come together as a community and make this year’s auction a resounding success! Bid early, bid often, and help us continue to provide enriching experiences for our Arbor Heights students.

Thank you for your support and happy bidding!