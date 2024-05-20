Speaking of parades … See Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS in today’s Victoria Day parade

On Sunday thanks to photos from Michelle Edwards and Jim Edwards (current and past coordinators of the West Seattle Grand Parade), we showed you the West Seattle HS and Chief Sealth IHS Marching Bands in Victoria, B.C. Today, both marched in the Victoria Day Parade, and the Edwardses sent photos again:

You can also see both in CHEK-TV‘s broadcast of the entire parade – we went through to get the time codes: 1:04:55 in, you’ll see WSHS; 1:14:00 in, you’ll see Chief Sealth:

The individual school bands generally don’t march in the summer – they and other Seattle Public Schools are represented in the All-City Band, seen in the West Seattle Grand Parade among many others