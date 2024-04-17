Morgan Community Association and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead!

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: Third week for the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays – now with classes (see the schedule here).

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

TEEN/YOUNG ADULT JOB LAUNCH: Prospective workers in their teens and early 20s are the focus of this program at 3:30 pm, in person at the White Center Teen Program (1321 SW 102nd) or online, with information about working in health care.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: DO fix what IS broke, to reconfigure the saying. Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly 6:15 pm group run. All welcome!

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm quarterly meeting in person at West Side Unitarian Universalist (7141 California SW) or online, with agenda items including the Morgan Junction Park addition project and the “all-wheels area” planned in the park – see the full agenda here; it includes the link for attending online.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you’re planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., and it’s open to the community, please send us info for West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!