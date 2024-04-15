All-Wheel Area for skating and more at Morgan Junction Park expansion? 2 dates to know, plus a survey

As we’ve reported previously, an all-wheel area is now on the drawing board for skating and more at the Morgan Junction Park expansion site, and you have two upcoming chances to get involved – first, a community meeting and survey just announced by the Morgan Junction All-Wheels Association:

Join us for a Community Meeting at By and By Skate Shop – 4502 California Ave SW, April 27th at 10:00 AM. The Morgan Junction All Wheels Association has invited Grindline Skateparks to design a brand-new All-Wheels Area in Morgan Junction, West Seattle. To make sure the design is the best it can be, we want to hear from our local community. (Click here) to take our online survey for the skate dot. Survey closes on April 26th.

The All-Wheels Association also will be represented at this Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the Morgan Community Association – 7 pm at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation‘s lower-level community room (7141 California SW) and online (attendance link is in the agenda). MoCA also is scheduled to get a status report from Seattle Parks, whose next action at the site is to clean up the soil (contamination is left over from the dry cleaner that used to be there).