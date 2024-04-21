Low-bridge closure Day 2 and much more on the list for your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday rainbow, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what you need to know for today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE, DAY 2: The West Seattle low bridge is closed to road/path traffic again today for communication-and-control system upgrades and will reopen no later than early the morning of April 29. More closure details from SDOT here (including how to get free rides on the Water Taxi or Metro buses).

HIGH POINT LIBRARY CLOSED: The branch at 3411 SW Raymond is closed Sundays through at least early June as part of a schedule shuffle as the system deals with staffing shortages.

RIDE FOR MAJOR TAYLOR: Too late to register if you’re not already signed up for this big fundraising ride, but we’re mentioning it because you might see riders around the West Seattle leg of the course (which starts and finishes in White Center).

LIFE-SAVING WORKSHOP: 9 am-noon, free suicide-prevention workshop at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle), all welcome, as explained here.

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

PLUNGE FOR PATTERSON: Bonus opportunity to jump into the water off Alki today – 10 am with Vedders & Friends, raising money to fight EB, as previewed here – where it’s explained how you can take the plunge this morning too.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meets at 9 am Sundays at rotating locations – today it’s Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering spring vegetables, flowers, and fruit, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

FREE SEEDS AT THE MARKET: As previewed here, you can stop at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth at the south end of the Farmers’ Market 10 am-1 pm today and get free seeds for your garden, while they last.

TRANSPORTATION LEVY INFO AT THE MARKET: While you’re there, look for the city’s booth offering info about the draft Transportation Levy – you have five more days to comment on the draft.

POP-UP MARKET AT JET CITY LABS: One more thing to check out while you’re in The Junction – a big room full of small businesses at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), 10 am-2 pm.

KINDIE WEST CONCERT SERIES: Family music, live, at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), 10:30 am, with The Highlight Quartet.

RACHAEL’S GOOD EATS @ CAPERS: Best-selling cookbook’s author – a West Seattleite – will be at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW) 11 am-2 pm.

DONATION DRIVE: 11 am-3 pm, please drop off donations from the following list in the Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) front courtyard:

Priority Need: Blankets! … smaller sized (full/twin) and fleece throws to keep our unsheltered neighbors warm during Seattle’s chilly spring nights. Clean and ready-to-use please. Your donations of food, clothing and outdoor gear are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center. Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.

DELRIDGE GROCERY’S LAST RETAIL DAY: Discounts for all as Delridge Grocery Co-op winds down retail operations at 5444 Delridge Way SW – shop 11 am to 3 pm today.

THIRD MATINEE FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The popular new play has been selling out the house at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. Check with the box office if nothing’s available online via the link in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Your weekend’s finale can be music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!