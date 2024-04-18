Learn about suicide prevention at Sunday workshop in West Seattle

Would you recognize when someone is thinking about self-harm – and know how to help them? You can learn this Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is inviting community members – including middle- and high-school students – to this workshop:

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish is hosting a Suicide Prevention Workshop this Sunday, April 21st, from 9 am-12 pm.

This workshop is facilitated by O’Dea High School students and helps participants recognize a person with thoughts of suicide and connects them with resources to help them choose to live. Participants don’t need any formal preparation to attend the training — anyone who wants to make a difference can learn the SAFETALK steps. There will be scheduled breaks and opportunities to practice the skills built in the workshop, including practice on how to talk about this subject with others.

Mental health, depression, and especially suicide are prevalent in our community. The more informed we are, the more we can keep our community safe. Click on this link to sign up or use the QR Code in this flyer.