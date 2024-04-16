Ready to grow? Two ways to get freebies for your garden in West Seattle this weekend

It’s grow time for gardens – from apartment container gardens to house-yard gardens the size of mini-farms, and everything inbetween. This weekend, two giveaways you should know about:

SATURDAY – FREE PLANT STARTS FOR GIVING GARDENS: If you can grow vegetables to donate, this one on Saturday is for you:

Calling all home gardeners who would like to grow and share with their community. Pick up free plants to grow and harvest for local food programs! Get starts this Saturday, April 20th, 11 am to 1 pm at The Heron’s Nest, 4818 Puget Way SW. Thanks to all the wonderful volunteers at Heron’s Nest, these plants are ready for your garden! The plants available will be: Broccoli

Cabbage

Tatsoi

Pac choi

Collards

Mustard Greens

Kale

Mizuna

Chard

Swiss chard

Lettuce varieties As an added bonus, Heron’s Nest is offering free compost. Bring buckets and help yourself to the uncovered portion of the pile.

Questions? info@sggn.org

SUNDAY – FREE SEEDS: The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle‘s seed giveaway is set for this Sunday at the Farmers’ Market: