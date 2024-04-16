Ready to grow? Two ways to get freebies for your garden in West Seattle this weekend

It’s grow time for gardens – from apartment container gardens to house-yard gardens the size of mini-farms, and everything inbetween. This weekend, two giveaways you should know about:
SATURDAY – FREE PLANT STARTS FOR GIVING GARDENS: If you can grow vegetables to donate, this one on Saturday is for you:
Calling all home gardeners who would like to grow and share with their community.
Pick up free plants to grow and harvest for local food programs! Get starts this Saturday, April 20th, 11 am to 1 pm at The Heron’s Nest, 4818 Puget Way SW. Thanks to all the wonderful volunteers at Heron’s Nest, these plants are ready for your garden! The plants available will be:
Broccoli
Cabbage
Tatsoi
Pac choi
Collards
Mustard Greens
Kale
Mizuna
Chard
Swiss chard
Lettuce varieties
As an added bonus, Heron’s Nest is offering free compost. Bring buckets and help yourself to the uncovered portion of the pile.
Questions? info@sggn.org
SUNDAY – FREE SEEDS: The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle‘s seed giveaway is set for this Sunday at the Farmers’ Market:
The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle will be giving away vegetable and flower seeds at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market on Sunday, April 21st. Seeds will be distributed from 10 am to 1 pm at the Kiwanis booth, located between Easy Street and Cupcake Royale. There are a limited number of packages, so packages will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis. The Kiwanis Seed Project hopes to encourage growing vegetables at home and teaching children how food gets to the table. Chairperson Jay Potratz has received seed donations from West Seattle Nursery and Page’s Seeds. Seeds can be used in classroom instruction too. Please contact Denis Sapiro at 206-601-4136 with any questions.
