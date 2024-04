10:27 AM: It’s playtime at the West Seattle YMCA (36th/Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) until 1 pm – this year’s Healthy Kids Day is on! The Y’s offering a variety of free activities, membership not required – just show up!

11:42 AM: More photos from our visit! You can take a pic with Pikachu:

Bouncing, too!

Again, the Healthy Kids Day free fun continues until 1 pm.