West Seattle, Washington

22 Monday

47℉

UPDATE: Flipped-car crash on Delridge Way

April 22, 2024 9:08 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

9:08 AM: As noted briefly in our morning traffic roundup, that flipped car is blocking Delridge Way SW near Elmgrove. Our photographer just arrived at the scene and reports a tow truck is arriving. Unlike many flipped-car crashes, this one did not initially draw a major “rescue”-type SFD response, and the one engine that was sent was dismissed quickly, which indicates no major injuries.

9:11 AM: We talked briefly with police, who told us the driver fled the scene, after hitting a parked car and flipping this one. They hope to have the street reopened within 20 minutes or so.

9:22 AM: Reopened.

9:40 AM: Listening back to the original dispatch audio, two people were in the car and both bolted. No initial description other than “black clothing.” When the officer checked on the status of its plates, it came back “clear” – no theft reported – but expired.

Share This

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Flipped-car crash on Delridge Way"

  • Lola April 22, 2024 (9:11 am)
    Reply

    How many does this make for this year so far?

  • Alki resident April 22, 2024 (9:17 am)
    Reply

    Keeping tradition alive. 

  • WonderingOne April 22, 2024 (9:21 am)
    Reply

    Stolen car or drunk driver or both?

    • WSB April 22, 2024 (9:40 am)
      Reply

      The plates on the car initially checked as clear (not stolen) but expired.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.