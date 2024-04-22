UPDATE: Flipped-car crash on Delridge Way

9:08 AM: As noted briefly in our morning traffic roundup, that flipped car is blocking Delridge Way SW near Elmgrove. Our photographer just arrived at the scene and reports a tow truck is arriving. Unlike many flipped-car crashes, this one did not initially draw a major “rescue”-type SFD response, and the one engine that was sent was dismissed quickly, which indicates no major injuries.

9:11 AM: We talked briefly with police, who told us the driver fled the scene, after hitting a parked car and flipping this one. They hope to have the street reopened within 20 minutes or so.

9:22 AM: Reopened.

9:40 AM: Listening back to the original dispatch audio, two people were in the car and both bolted. No initial description other than “black clothing.” When the officer checked on the status of its plates, it came back “clear” – no theft reported – but expired.