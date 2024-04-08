Curious about EVs? West Seattle show set

Just out of the inbox tonight – news of an electric-vehicle show in West Seattle next Sunday. The Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation‘s Environmental Justice Group is presenting the show from noon-2 pm Sunday, April 14 (right after WSUU’s 10:30 am Earth Month service, “Answering Creation’s Cry“). Their invitation to you: “Talk to your neighbors about their electric cars. Leaf, Mustang, Mini-Coop, Tesla, etc.” WSUU is at 7141 California SW. Questions? Email jfawcettlong@gmail.com.