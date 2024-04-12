West Seattle, Washington

12 Friday

46℉

Brown water southeast of The Junction

April 12, 2024 9:36 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

Via text: “Brown water this morning on 41st SW between Hudson and Dawson.” This is the third report we’ve received this week; though we didn’t get the chance to publish it at the time, a reader notified us about “super brown water” near Gatewood Elementary on Wednesday, and we did publish this report from southeast Admiral on Monday. A leading cause is fire-hydrant testing, but it can also be a clue to system trouble like a pipe break, so always report it to Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800.

Share This

No Replies to "Brown water southeast of The Junction"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.