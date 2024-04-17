BIZNOTE: 2 new businesses on the way to ex-beauty school space on West Seattle Junction’s south end

You might have noticed renovations underway in the former beauty-school space at 4811 California SW. Two new food-and-drink businesses are moving in – you might even say they’re three businesses. We talked with co-owner Rosanne Zhu, who’s opening Upwell Wine and Coffee, sharing the space with Walter’s Wine Shop, operated by co-owner Chris Tanghe, who holds the rare and prestigious title Master Sommelier. Both are longtime West Seattle residents. Walter is their mascot, shown in the photo below with Rosanne, Chris, and the future Walter’s delivery (in West Seattle) van:

(Photo courtesy Upwell Coffee & Wine/Walter’s Wine Shop)

Rosanne and Chris have more than two decades each in the hospitality industry, she notes. (She too is a certified sommelier, and attended culinary school at South Seattle College [WSB sponsor].)

She says Upwell will be a “coffee shop by day, wine bar afternoons and evenings.” She’s the chef and explains the food plan: “The all-day menu at Upwell coffee shop will include pastries, sandwiches, salads, composed cheese plates, fruit cups and the like. For the Upwell wine bar three nights a week, we will serve a mainly seafood-based menu with charcuterie and snacks. I grew up in a ‘hunting family’ so there will be pheasant confit, lamb’s tongue, and other oddball meat choices as well.” As for the coffee, the official house roaster will be Herkimer, and Upwell will have other coffees in rotation.

Walter’s will be a full-service wine shop and “a community space to learn about wine, with educational classes taught each month … we want to make wine fun, free from pretense, and accessible to all,” Rosanne says. In addition to operating Walter’s Wine Shop, Chris plans to continue his “day job,” which also involves wine, with the educational nonprofit GuildSomm.

Upwell and Walter’s will have slightly different hours, though Rosanne promises that if you want to buy a bottle of wine before or after the 11 am-7 pm hours that Walter’s will be open, Upwell will be able to ring it up. Upwell will serve “food and coffee seven days a week from 7-3, and wine and snacks three nights a week from 4-10.” It will be an all-ages space.

So, the big question: When will they open? Their contractor has been running ahead of schedule, according to Rosanne, so now it’s mostly a matter of liquor-license timing; they’re aiming for June 1.