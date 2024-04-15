15 options for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Seen off West Seattle this morning, cruise ship Crown Princess and ferry Chimacum – photo by Rick Cocker)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: The Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) continues its newly expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays. Classes have been added, too.

ONLINE AUCTION: Day 2 of bidding in the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s weeklong auction, as previewed here – open to all!

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings until noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

IN-PERSON TOASTMASTERS MEETUP: Toastmasters 832 usually meets in person but tonight they’re gathering for an in-person social at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 6 pm, and you’re invited.

FREE INTRODUCTORY ASL CLASSES: This start-any-time series continues, 6 pm at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW), info here.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with your neighbors! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

RUN + MOVIE: Meet up with the Mystery Made Run Club at the shop (4312 SW Oregon) at 6:15 pm for the pre-run briefing, then the 6:30 pm run, finishing at Good Society (California/Lander) for the “Dusted” movie premiere and more.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

What are YOU planning? Are community members invited? Tell everyone via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!