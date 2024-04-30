TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Last day of April

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 30.

LOW BRIDGE HAS REOPENED

Just in case you missed the reopening Monday morning, we’ll reiterate that the West Seattle low bridge IS open again.

ROAD-WORK ALERTS

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues at Delridge/Oregon, down to two lanes:

*We didn’t get to check Monday but work was due to start on the 30th/Holden sewer-pipe project, which will narrow Holden in the area for up to five weeks.

STADIUM ZONE

The Mariners have another 6:40 pm home game tonight vs. Atlanta.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Chance of rain, then clearing, high around 55. Today’s sunrise was at 5:52 am; sunset will be at 8:21 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

High Bridge – reminder, westbound lanes will be closed 5-9 am Sunday for the Emerald City Ride. Meantime, here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!