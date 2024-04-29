HAPPENING NOW: Online auction to support Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s future as it navigates our area’s past

It’s the season for special events supporting the nonprofits that add so much to life on our peninsula. We reported on the West Seattle Food Bank‘s gala over the weekend, and next up, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society will gather supporters for a memorable evening this Friday. You can help SWSHS even if you can’t join the party in person – an online auction open to everyone is happening right now! Go here to browse what’s available – including West Seattle staycations (cottage on Alki!), a Yellowstone getaway, local tours (music tour! nature tours!), and gift cards to local shops and restaurants. Go to the SWSHS website at loghousemuseum.org to find out more about both the online auction and Friday’s gala, and to sign up for one or both!