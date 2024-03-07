You’re invited! Be one of the ‘Instruments of Change’ celebrating, supporting West Seattle Food Bank

Early-bird discounted tickets are available right now for the West Seattle Food Bank‘s 17th annual Instruments of Change Gala and Auction on April 27th at The Hall at Fauntleroy. From the announcement:

Enjoy an evening of celebration and giving to support the West Seattle Food Bank in their mission to prevent hunger and homelessness for our neighbors.

The West Seattle Food Bank plays a crucial role in providing food, clothing and rental assistance to individuals and families in need throughout West Seattle. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit their programs and help the community.

Tickets for Instruments of Change Gala and Auction are available for purchase online. If you purchase “Early Bird” tickets or a table by March 15, you will save $25 per ticket and be entered into a drawing for a $100 auction credit to use at the event. The final date to register is April 16, but hurry – tickets are limited and sell out fast. If you are unable to attend, but would like to support, you can make a donation on the registration page.

Sponsorship opportunities and auction donations are also available for businesses looking to show their support and give back to the community. West Seattle Food Bank would like to thank this year’s current event sponsors Cascadia Produce and Pet Supplies Plus.

Here’s how the night will unfold:

Happy Hour will begin at 6 pm with hors d’oeuvres and drinks served while guests enjoy games, a photo booth and silent auction. During the dinner and seated program, learn about the impact and accomplishments of the organization thanks to the generosity of donors and volunteers, through a video by Straight8 Films. The evening will also celebrate this year’s IOC award winner, C & P Coffee, selected by WSFB for their ongoing support. Guests will then have a chance to bid on live auction items including exclusive trips and experiences, then wrap up the evening with a Dessert Dash.

For more information about the Instruments of Change Gala and Auction, including sponsorship opportunities, auction donations or hosting a table, please contact Breanna Bushaw at breanna@westseattlefoodbank.org or 206-686-4521.