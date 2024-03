The photo is from Meagan Loftin, who noted, “Leprechauns have been out on 41st Ave again. The green stripe is refreshed.” This is a St. Patrick’s Day tradition on 41st SW north of Admiral Way. We went by this morning for a look, too, and photographed the shamrock at the stripe’s end near SW Hill:

Who are the paint-equipped leprechauns? That remains a mystery. When we showed it 15 years ago, a commenter said this tradition dates back to the 1970s!