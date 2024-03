The report and photo are from Jasper:

I wanted to report my stolen truck – it is a blue 1982 Datsun King Cab. Front bumper is sagging and there’s stickers in the top corners of the back window. License plate 7739F. Stolen from downtown Seattle and last seen yesterday [in West Seattle] between 41st and 42nd Ave on Andover St. but was gone by the time I arrived so it’s driving around. Please contact me at 425-223-6828 if seen.