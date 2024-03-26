WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Indecent exposure in Admiral

Residents near 47th/Admiral report “a man with his pants down masturbating and yelling at kids walking by” around 7:45 this morning. He was reported to still be hanging around outside nearby residences this past hour; police were dispatched again, but we haven’t yet heard back from them, so we’re reporting this as a general alert, now that it’s afternoon. We don’t have a detailed description but a distant visual shows the man in bulky clothing including a brown puffy jacket. The original SPD incident number is 24-081992.