West Seattle, Washington

26 Tuesday

48℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Indecent exposure in Admiral

March 26, 2024 12:25 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Residents near 47th/Admiral report “a man with his pants down masturbating and yelling at kids walking by” around 7:45 this morning. He was reported to still be hanging around outside nearby residences this past hour; police were dispatched again, but we haven’t yet heard back from them, so we’re reporting this as a general alert, now that it’s afternoon. We don’t have a detailed description but a distant visual shows the man in bulky clothing including a brown puffy jacket. The original SPD incident number is 24-081992.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Indecent exposure in Admiral"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.