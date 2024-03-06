West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bullet into house in Arbor Heights

March 6, 2024 12:35 am
Police are investigating what appears to be a case of someone shooting into an Arbor Heights house. Officers were sent to the 10600 block of 31st SW a few minutes before midnight. According to the dispatch, the resident heard glass break and found a bullet in their kitchen, but didn’t see who did it, and didn’t hear anything (such as a vehicle pulling away). Officers confirmed to dispatch that it indeed appeared to be “a bullet into a house” and reported finding a casing. No injuries were reported.

