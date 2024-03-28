TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Opening Day edition

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, March 28, and it’s Opening Day for the Mariners – which means extra traffic in the stadium zone before and after the 7:10 pm M’s game vs. Boston. (And possibly a flyover.)

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Will the T-Mobile Park roof be open or closed? Hard to tell, given the showery forecast, with possible pm thundershowers again, high in the low 50s. Sunrise will be at 6:54 am, sunset at 7:34 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here. Two days now until the twice-yearly “service change” takes effect Saturday (March 30); here’s our look at West Seattle changes. (And if you’re taking the bus to/from the baseball game, here’s info.)

Water Taxi today – Metro will run the West Seattle Water Taxi late for the Mariners’ opening homestand. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!