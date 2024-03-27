West Seattle, Washington

If you were wondering whether a flyover is planned for Mariners’ opening night …

March 27, 2024 8:14 pm
… the answer is “tentatively.” A few readers asked us if a flyover is planned tomorrow night as the M’s open the season vs. the Boston Red Sox (7:10 pm Thursday, T-Mobile Park), so we asked the team. M’s spokesperson Sarah Alamshaw replied, “Weather dependent, there will be a flyover tomorrow.” Right now, the late-afternoon weather looks unsettled, like today, but we’ll see how things go. We don’t know (yet) which aircraft will be waiting in the wings – but we’re checking around and will add to this whenever we find out. (Last year, the flyover featured helicopters from Joint Base Lewis-McChord‘s 16th Combat Aviation Brigade.)

