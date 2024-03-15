Here’s what Metro’s next service change brings to four West Seattle routes

(WSB photo, March 6)

Metro has just gone public with its list of what’ll be different after the next semiannual “service change,” which takes effect two weeks from tomorrow (on Saturday, March 30). The full list is on this page; here are four West Seattle routes with changes, with links to their new timetables:

ROUTE 21 – adding one trip late Sunday nights

ROUTE 56 AND ROUTE 57: Changes (including three weekday deletions on 56) are planned to “align” these two routes “and provide service approximately every 20 minutes between routes 56 and 57.”

RAPID RIDE H LINE: “On Saturday and Sunday, between 6 am and 8 am, several trips will be added at the direction of the city of Seattle to better align Seattle Transit Measure service investment with the city’s goals.”