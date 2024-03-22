West Seattle, Washington

SPRING BREAK: EcoArts camp in West Seattle has room

March 22, 2024 9:00 am
Two weeks from today, school gets out for spring break for many local kids. For families still looking at options, here’s a nonprofit West Seattle day camp with room: DNDA is offering EcoArts Spring Nature Camp for students ages 7-12.

(DNDA images from camp flyer)

It will run 9 am-3 pm daily, Monday, April 8, through Friday, April 12, with before- and/or after-care options. The camp will be based at DNDA’s Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), with a field trip to Camp Long to learn rock climbing. You can register here – the deadline is March 31.

