Remembering Mary Jo R. Oss, 90

Family and friends are remembering Jo Oss. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Mary Jo Reichelt Oss was greeted by our Lord on March 14, 2022 and was reunited with her husband Richard, son Rick and Brother Edward. She was 90 years old.

Jo was a lifetime resident of West Seattle and Arbor Heights. She was an active member of West Side Presbyterian Church until her later years. She was a member for almost 70 years.

Jo started working when her children were little, doing home typing. She then worked for many years at a finance company. She finished her career with City of Seattle. Jo worked for the City of Seattle for over 25 years and was an Administrative Assistant to three Seattle mayors.

After she retired, she volunteered weekly at West Side Presbyterian Church and the Seattle Aquarium.

Her favorite activity was gardening and you could always find her outside tending the hundreds of roses in her yard.

She was an advocate of animal rights and supported many animal rescue centers such as Seattle Humane and Best Friends. Her home was never without a kitty or two.

Jo was also a baker. She enjoyed keeping family and friends well stocked with cookies, especially chocolate chip. Her home would fill with the tantalizing smell of Christmas cookies every December.

She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her last 14 months were under the loving care at Florence of Seattle.

She is survived by son David and Debi Oss, daughter Michele and John Malgren, grandson Ryan and Jessica (Meadowe, Maxim), granddaughter Allison and Scott (Macieo, Jack, Eleanor, Lainey and Andrew), granddaughter Lynnette and Craig (Orin, Karis), and granddaughter Olenna and David (Ezra and Georgie).

It is hard to sum up the life of a remarkable woman in just a few words. Jo is so missed and loved forever.