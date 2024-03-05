RECYCLING: Saturday’s event to accept even more items than originally planned

We’ve been reminding you about Saturday’s big dropoff recycling/shredding event in West Seattle. Today, organizers just sent word that the list of what they’ll accept has grown. Here’s the update:

Have stuff to recycle that doesn’t go in your cart? Bring it to the West Seattle Recycling & Reuse Collection event! We host this event every year to collect items for recycling and reuse that can’t go in your home recycle carts or dumpsters.

ACCEPTED ITEMS

Foam blocks

Household batteries (no damaged batteries)

Florescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, limit: 4 ft.)

Small, empty propane camping canisters

Small electronics (TVs, computers, etc.)

Small appliances (non-freon)

Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes of paper)

Household textiles – clothing & curtains

NEW: Reusable building materials (doors, windows, cabinets, plumbing, electrical, flooring, lighting, HVAC, hardware)

NEW: Solid wood or plywood furniture

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:

Commercial loads

Garbage

Yard waste

Household recycling (items that go in your cart/dumpster)

Hazardous waste

Automotive waste

Construction waste

Non-recyclable or reusable items

Car seats

Mattresses