RECYCLING: Saturday’s event to accept even more items than originally planned

We’ve been reminding you about Saturday’s big dropoff recycling/shredding event in West Seattle. Today, organizers just sent word that the list of what they’ll accept has grown. Here’s the update:
Have stuff to recycle that doesn’t go in your cart? Bring it to the West Seattle Recycling & Reuse Collection event! We host this event every year to collect items for recycling and reuse that can’t go in your home recycle carts or dumpsters.
ACCEPTED ITEMS
Foam blocks
Household batteries (no damaged batteries)
Florescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, limit: 4 ft.)
Small, empty propane camping canisters
Small electronics (TVs, computers, etc.)
Small appliances (non-freon)
Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes of paper)
Household textiles – clothing & curtains
NEW: Reusable building materials (doors, windows, cabinets, plumbing, electrical, flooring, lighting, HVAC, hardware)
NEW: Solid wood or plywood furniture
ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:
Commercial loads
Garbage
Yard waste
Household recycling (items that go in your cart/dumpster)
Hazardous waste
Automotive waste
Construction waste
Non-recyclable or reusable items
Car seats
Mattresses
This is happening 9 am-noon in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). All free – drive up, ride up, walk up to drop off. Co-sponsors include the West Seattle Junction Association, West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, Seattle Public Utilities, and Waste Management.
| 0 COMMENTS