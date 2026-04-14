TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck driver hits barrier on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

12:26 PM: “It’s going to be here for a while.” That’s one police officer’s assessment of that truck/trailer, wrapped around the barrier where the eastbound West Seattle Bridge, NB 99 offramp, and 1st Avenue S. onramp meet. It’s slowing but not blocking traffic at the moment, as they strategize what kind of tow crew it’s going to take to clear it. The trailer is empty, police told dispatch; no SFD dispatch so far, so apparently no serious injuries.

12:35 PM: The scene has widened a bit and traffic is moving more slowly past the scene, which police are warning “is going to e a long-term closure.”