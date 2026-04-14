READER REPORT: Little Free Library arson

Via email and text, we got two reports today about this fire-gutted Little Free Library:

Another Little Free Library vandalism, unfortunately. This one is in Highland Park, happened some time Friday morning. Fortunately SFD got to it before the fire spread outside the box. But it’s a total loss.

The other reader who reported it says it’s near 14th SW and SW Barton and sent a closer photo:

So sad we have literal book burning in the neighborhood. This one often hosts great progressive books, too. Not sure who left the flowers but it’s clear others are mourning.

They added:

On my way back I tried to see what books were burned. The bottom ones are tight in there but a loose one is Viktor Frankl’s Man’s Search for Meaning. It’s a book by a Jewish Holocaust camp survivor. Today is Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

We haven’t yet found the incident numbers but will add if/when we do. Last year in late spring, we had several reports of LFL vandalism – via someone removing books. We also had an LFL arson report from Gatewood in 2024.