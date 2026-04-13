FOLLOWUP: Seattle Parks’ official announcement of this year’s beach and boat-ramp hours

(WSB photo, Saturday night)

As we first reported last month, some of Seattle Parks‘ “summer” hours this year are starting on May 1 – and this past weekend, we photographed illuminated signage announcing that along Alki, while noting the city had yet to make a full detailed announcement. Today, it’s finally out, including info on beach-fire season, which will start the Friday before Memorial Day:

With the summer season approaching, Seattle Parks and Recreation is reminding visitors of summer park hours, boat ramp access, and beach fire rules at Alki Beach and Golden Gardens.

Below are key details to help you plan ahead, including summer hours and beach fire season dates.

Summer Hours at Parks and Boat Ramps

This summer, starting Friday, May 1, 2026, the permanent summer hours will be in effect at select parks and boat ramps across Seattle:

Alki Beach and Golden Gardens:

Summer Hours (May 1, 2026 — September 30, 2026): 4 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Non-Summer Hours (September 30, 2026 — April 30, 2027): 4 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Don Armeni and Eddie Vine Boat Ramps:

Summer Hours (May 1, 2026 — September 30, 2026): 4 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Non-Summer Hours (September 30, 2026 — April 30, 2027): Open 24 hours

These seasonal hours help support safe, enjoyable use during peak visitation while aligning with staffing and safety resources.

Beach Fire and Park Rules

Starting Friday, May 22, 2026, beach fires will be permitted at designated fire pits at Alki Beach and Golden Gardens seven days a week on a first come, first served basis. Bringing your own fire pit is not allowed, and no propane fire pits/rings are allowed.

-Fires must be extinguished by 10 p.m.

-Fires allowed 7 days a week starting Friday, May 22 through Tuesday, September 1.

-Staff will be on-site to manage and assist with putting out fires at 10 p.m.

-Parking lot gates will be locked and the park will close at 10:30 p.m. for summer hours.

-Please only burn clean (natural, bare, dry cord-wood) wood and douse your fire completely before leaving.

-Light a fire ONLY in one of the installed fire containers

-Use only clean, dry firewood

-Please douse your fire with water, not sand

-Fires are not allowed during air pollution alerts; we will post sign

-Please don’t remove any materials from the park, beach or dunes

-Please dispose of trash and ashes in the containers provided for each. (SMC 18.12.260)

-Be considerate of others–please, no loud or amplified music! (SMC 18.12.170)

-Remember, no alcohol or smoking are allowed, and parks are drug-free zones.

-Beach fire rules are outlined in detail in the Seattle Municipal Code section 18.12.270 and in our Beach Fires Policy.

If you see an illegal fire, call 911. For current burn ban and air quality questions, contact Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

Fire pits at Golden Gardens and Alki are unlocked by 5:30 p.m. Please extinguish all beach fires (using water, not sand) by 10 p.m. in order to ensure that all fires are completely extinguished in ample time before the park’s closure.

We’re committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all that visit Seattle parks! Thank you for doing your part to follow park guidelines and help keep these spaces welcoming for this summer.