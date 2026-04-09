9 more days to register for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026!

Now more than halfway through registration time for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026 – if you haven’t registered your sale yet, you have nine more days, until late the night of Wednesday, April 22 – then we start making the map and list for the big day, always the second Saturday in May, and this year that’s May 9. Almost 350 sales signed up so far – venues so far include yard sales, patio sales, planting-strip sales, driveway sales, sidewalk sales, courtyard sales, business sales, school sales, block sales, corner sales, church sales, table sales, and of course, garage sales! The types of sales span a wide range too – moving sales, downsizing sales, kid-outgrew-everything sales, kid-going-to-college sales, de-cluttering sales, plant sales, remodeling-leftover sales, memorabilia sales … It’s a day of person-to-person recycling and meeting neighbors … watch for the map and list to be announced here one week before sale day! Need to sign up your sale? Go here (and be equipped with your up-to-20-words description of why yours is a sale not to be missed!).