SOCCER: Here’s when and who Rhodies FC and Junction FC are playing in West Seattle this year

Got your tickets yet? There’s a whole lot more soccer this spring/summer than that famous international tournament. The full season schedules are out for West Seattle pre-pro teams Junction FC and Rhodies FC. All listed matches are at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), which, as reported here recently, will have some enhancements this year. First, the Junction FC matches:

West Seattle Junction FC vs Tacoma Stars

Sunday, May 10th, 5:15 PM West Seattle Junction FC vs Midlakes United

Sunday, June 7th, 2:00 PM West Seattle Junction FC vs Ballard FC

Sunday, June 21st, 5:15 PM West Seattle Junction FC vs Bigfoot FC

Wednesday, July 1st, 7:00 PM West Seattle Junction FC vs FC Olympia

Sunday, July 5th, 2:00 PM West Seattle Junction FC vs Snohomish United

Friday, July 10th, 7:00 PM West Seattle Junction FC vs Portland Bangers FC

Sunday, July 12th, 2:00 PM Ticket links for all home matches here

And here’s the Rhodies’ home schedule:

West Seattle Rhodies FC vs Tacoma Galaxy

Sunday, May 10th, 2:00 PM West Seattle Rhodies FC vs Snohomish United

Sunday, May 17th, 2:00 PM West Seattle Rhodies FC vs Salmon Bay FC

Sunday, May 24th, 6:00 PM West Seattle Rhodies FC vs Bigfoot FC

Sunday, June 14th, 2:00 PM West Seattle Rhodies FC vs Portland Cherry Bombs FC

Sunday, June 21st, 2:00 PM West Seattle Rhodies FC vs FC Olympia

Wednesday, June 24th, 7:00 PM Ticket links for all home matches here

Note that opening day, Sunday, May 10, is a doubleheader with both teams playing matches