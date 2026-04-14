MUSIC: First Lutheran Church of West Seattle celebrates historic organ’s half-century anniversary with free concert series

This Sunday night, First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) begins a year of celebrating its half-century old organ with the first of four concerts:

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the gallery Noack organ. To mark this important event, four concerts are planned from April 2026 to February 2027. This series is in honor and memory of Andrew King, cantor and organist at First Lutheran for 50+ years.

*The first program will be on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 7 pm, with Nathan Laube, Associate Professor of Organ at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York.

*On Sunday, September 27, 2026, at 3 pm, the second concert in the series will include a Concerto for Keyboard in d minor, BWV 1052, by J. S. Bach, performed by our organist/choirmaster Dana Robinson and joined by a chamber group of period instruments led by Tekla Cunningham of the Seattle Bach Festival. The program will also include selections for two organs. The other organist is Paul Tegels, organist/choirmaster at Christ Church, Tacoma, and Associate Professor Emeritus of Organ at Pacific Lutheran University.

*The third concert in the series will be played by Michael Kleinschmidt, who is Canon for Cathedral Music at St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral here in Seattle. Before coming to St. Mark’s, he served as Canon for Cathedral Music at Trinity Cathedral in Portland, Oregon. He holds degrees from Eastman School of Music and Oberlin College Conservatory of Music. He has played recitals across the world, has a keen appreciation for the ministry of music for children, and serves on the faculty of the Royal School of Church Music summer courses. This concert will take place on Saturday, November 7th at 3 pm

*Our fourth and final concert will be on Sunday, February 8, 2027 at 3 pm. The recitalist is Anne Laver, Associate Professor of Organ and University Organist at Syracuse University’s Setnor School of Music. She has performed in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and in the United States. Anne is often a featured artist at conventions of the American Guild of Organists, the Organ Historical Society, the Westfield Center for Historical Keyboard Studies, and the Goteborg International Organ Academy in Sweden. In 2010 she was awarded 2nd prize in the AGO National Young Artist Competition in Organ Performance.

Mark your calendar. These are going to be outstanding programs. All extremely talented artists, yet all very different. This will give us all a marvelous experience of the diversity of the gallery Noack organ.

Admission is free; donations are welcome to support future events. These events are open to the entire West Seattle community and beyond!