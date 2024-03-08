Music, theater, more on the event list for your West Seattle (and a bit beyond) Friday

(WSB photo, Thursday)

Here’s our list of Friday highlights! They’re mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: Second week starts today. Go here for cookie booths’ locations and hours.

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘INGRESS’ FILMMAKER @ THE ADMIRAL: As previewed here, see “Ingress” at the Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) tonight at 7 pm, followed by Q/A with director/screenwriter/star. Rachel Noll James.

‘KING X: THE MEETING’: Acts on Stage Theater in White Center (10806 12th SW) presents a play about the “explosive, impassioned confrontation that never happened.” 7 pm; the ticket link’s in our calendar listing.

MUSIC BINGO: Anniversary edition at The Good Society (2701 California SW), 7-9 pm tonight.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Tonight, you can enjoy the Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

KENYON HALL CABARET: All-ages drag event, 7:30 pm, at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – reservations link is in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, The NightCry, Casual Panic, Michael Weber. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! Tonight: DJ Buttnaked. (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring Panda Conspiracy, Bigtooth, Annie J. $18 cover + $5 skate rental

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!