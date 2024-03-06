BIZNOTES: Three about drinks and food

Three food-and-drink biznotes:

GOOD SOCIETY CELEBRATES 4TH ANNIVERSARY: The folks at The Good Society in Admiral (2701 California SW) admit their actual anniversary was in mid-February, but they didn’t want to get it all jumbled up with the Super Bowl, so they’re celebrating this weekend – 4 years in business. Special events includw:

We will have an anniversary edition of Music Bingo on Friday March 8th at 7 PM and Trivia on Saturday March 9th at 3 PM. We will also have Lovely & Dapper Desserts on site from 3 PM to 7 PM selling cakes, one of which is a chocolate cake made with our Night Nurse Black IPA and vanilla buttercream.

As for the beer, they’re promising a 4th Anniversary Imperial IPA as well as a return of Rye Hard 2: Rye Harder. (And if you’re off-peninsula, they’re celebrating at their new Queen Anne location too.)

OTTER ON THE ROCKS CELEBRATES 2ND ANNIVERSARY: Another Admiral beverage-focused establishment is celebrating this weekend too – it’s two years for Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way). They’re planning on partying Friday and Saturday: “We’ll have some drink specials, fun raffles, and some popcorn!”

DUKE’S SECOND REOPENING FREEBIE: After a week of free chowder to celebrate reopening after a month-plus closure following deep-freeze damage, Duke’s on Alki (2516 Alki SW; WSB sponsor) has a new freebie starting today – free burger with any entree, through March 19th. (Tell them you heard it here.)