YOU CAN HELP: Canna West Seattle invites you to join in supporting regional women’s shelter

Longtime WSB sponsor Canna West Seattle is celebrating Women’s Month by supporting a regional shelter for women and inviting you to do the same. Here’s the announcement:

In celebration of Women’s Month, Canna West Seattle is proud to support Hospitality House, a women’s shelter in South King County celebrating 25 years of service, by contributing to its annual Spring Fling fundraiser on March 15.

The event’s silent and live auction aims to raise $70,000 to provide essential services – including housing, meals, case management, and job training – for women experiencing homelessness in King County.

“At Canna West Seattle, we believe in giving back to the community that supports us,” says Maryam Mirnateghi, Canna West Seattle’s CEO. “Partnering with Hospitality House allows us to contribute to a cause that directly changes lives by offering women in need the resources and stability to rebuild.”

The Spring Fling fundraiser is open to the public, with ticket sales closing on March 6. Those unable to attend in person can still participate in the online auction from March 16 to March 23, helping extend the reach of this vital initiative. Auction participation and additional event details can be found here.

Canna West Seattle encourages the community to support Hospitality House by attending the event, bidding in the auction, or spreading awareness.

The March 15 event is at Lake Burien Presbyterian Church, 15003 14th SW, in Burien.