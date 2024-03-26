LIGHT RAIL: ‘Early acquisitions’ including three West Seattle properties are up for Sound Transit Board vote Thursday

The Sound Transit Board is still months away from a final routing decision for the West Seattle light-rail extension. But it’s scheduled to vote Thursday on 25 “early acquisitions” of property already considered necessary for the project. 22 of them are in SODO – including three that are deemed necessary for both the West Seattle and Ballard extensions – and the other three are in West Seattle. Sound Transit had said two years ago, as we reported here, that it might need “early property acquisitions,” likely for “a small subset of critical properties.” The three West Seattle parcels in the early-acquisition motion going to the board are:

-Parcel # 7666703290 at 3800 West Marginal Way SW, the Riverside Mill site (per King County, 269,452 square feet, currently valued at $14.5 million)

-Parcel # 7666704005 at 2414 SW Andover, the Frye Commerce Center (home to multiple businesses including Alki Beach Academy – 191,113 square feet, currently valued at $17.4 million)

-Parcel # 9358000465 on the northwest corner of 28th/Yancy (described as “vacant” – 10,000 square feet, currently valued at $357,000)

The motion seeking authorization to acquire those properties notes, “The early acquisitions will not limit the Board’s final choice of alternatives for either project.” But it also says this authorization would include approval to acquire the 25 properties through “eminent domain” if necessary: “Condemnation will be initiated should negotiations between Sound Transit and the property owners reach an impasse.” We’ve noted the West Seattle parcels’ valuations above, but the ST document says they won’t be talking dollars in open session: “In accordance with Sound Transit policy, budgets for specific parcels will be discussed with the Board in the executive session.” According to the document, the owners have all been notified of the acquisition plan, including letters sent by certified mail three weeks ago. Thursday’s 1:30 pm meeting includes a public-comment period as usual, either in person downtown or remotely, as explained on the agenda.