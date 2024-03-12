ELECTION 2024: First round of presidential-primary results

Shortly after tonight’s 8 pm voting deadline, King County Elections released the first round of results in the presidential primary:

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Joseph R. Biden Jr. – 195,549 – 84.21%

Uncommitted Delegates – 23,574 – 10.15%

Dean Phillips – 5,698 – 2.45%

Marianne Williamson – 4,713 – 2.03%

Write-in – 2,693 – 1.16%

REPUBLICAN PARTY

Donald J. Trump – 54,171 – 61.01%

Nikki Haley – 29,810 – 33.57%

Ron DeSantis – 1,979 – 2.23%

Chris Christie – 1,272 – 1.43%

Vivek Ramaswamy – 943 – 1.06%

Write-in – 671 – 0.70%

The ballots in tonight’s count represent a 23% turnout so far; here are the latest ballot-return stats. To see the statewide results, go here.