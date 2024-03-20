BIZNOTES: Bakery update; new tenant for long-empty space; Night Market seeks vendors

Three biznotes:

SNAPDRAGON: Tim sent that sneak-peek photo taken through an open door while crews were working in the corner space on the Senior Center of West Seattle‘s ground floor at California/Oregon. When we reported on the Vashon bakery‘s pop-ups there last summer, a full-time takeover was possible, and signage since then has confirmed it. After getting the photo from Tim, we checked in with Snapdragon to see if there’s an update on their projected opening. Not yet, Snapdragon’s Megan Hastings replied, explaining, “we are still waiting for some stuff to come through. But we might do a few pop-ups as we are waiting!” Stand by for word on those.

SEATTLE STRENGTH & PERFORMANCE: The long-vacant space at 2942 SW Avalon Way (once home to Ola Salon, before they moved to Burien) has a new tenant, part of the West Seattle fitness boom. This is the third location for Seattle Strength & Performance, which also has studios in Queen Anne and on Phinney Ridge. We’re told they’re opening here on May 1st.

NIGHT MARKET SEEKING VENDORS: The same South Delridge location that hosts a Farmers’ Market on summer Saturdays is hosting a Night Market next month, and welcoming vendors.

It’s planned for 7-10 pm Saturday, April 6, on the Hope Academy grounds at 9421 18th SW. If you’re interested in being a vendor, call 206-536-4841.