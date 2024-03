Another option for lunch in West Seattle! After many years of serving dinner only, West Seattle Junction Japanese restaurant – with a focus on sustainable seafood – Mashiko has added lunch. Proprietor Allison Hill emailed to share the news that they’re open for lunch 11:30 am-2:30 pm every day but Tuesday. They’re offering online ordering too: “We have Bentos, Donburis, and so much more!” Mashiko is at 4725 California SW.