CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Charges filed in West Seattle fire-engine theft

The man arrested for allegedly briefly stealing a fire engine in West Seattle early Wednesday is now charged. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Emanuel D. Wentworth of South Park with motor-vehicle theft and second-degree driving with a suspended/revoked license. The narrative with the charging documents says he only drove the engine (South Park-based Engine 26) about 300 feet from where it had been parked during a medical call at Arrowhead Gardens; as he left the cab, firefighters and a bystander yelled at him to stop, but he kept walking. Police subsequently found him walking nearby, at 1st/Cloverdale. The charging documents say that after being advised of his rights, Wentworth explained that he took the fire engine because he wanted to “see how it feels.” A firefighter explained to police that Wentworth might have been able to drive it farther if they hadn’t set the parking brake.

As we reported in our previous story, the King County Jail docket shows that this is Wentworth’s ninth booking in nine months. Only two of those cases have been referred by police to prosecutors – both auto thefts – and KCPAO spokesperson Casey McNerthney tells WSB they charged Wentworth in both those cases, which are still making their way through the system. He adds, “In every other investigation, King County prosecutors have gone to court and asked for the defendant to be held, and been successful in those arguments. But none of those five felony investigations have been referred by police to King County prosecutors. … The cases may still be under police investigation. The diminished staffing of Seattle Police might also be a factor here. Either way, we know SPD officers and detectives have hard jobs and prosecutors will review any case if it’s sent to our office.” The cases in which he has not been charged included three burglaries, a robbery, and a stolen vehicle, one case in southeastern West Seattle and the others in South Park, downtown, and North Seattle. His most recent jail stay, for a failure-to-appear warrant, ended July 1st, when he was released to an alternative check-in program – with which he never checked in,, In the new case in which he has just been charged, bail is set at $50,000, and he remains in custody, pending arraignment in two weeks.