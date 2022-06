(WSB photos)

Two months after we first reported that Alki Phở & Bar was on the way to 2808 Alki Avenue SW, it’s opening day.

The proprietors are Lynda Nguyen and Bien Phu Le.

They’ll be open 11 am-9 pm Sundays through Thursday, 11 am-11 pm Fridays and Saturdays.

You can see the menu here and here. The previous establishment in the space. J & J Public House, closed last November.