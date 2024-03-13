BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Daiso uncloaks at Westwood Village

Eight months after we first reported that Westwood Village had a Daiso store on the way, the space is finally sporting signage. We have been passing by every few days or so and noticed the signage this afternoon. Daiso is moving into a combined space (formerly SportClips and Fresh Vitamins) a few doors north of Ross. While the signage simply says “spring” for its projected opening, one WSB reader who’s a frequent customer at another Daiso store in the region says the staff there told him they’re aiming for May. The only other claimed-but-not-open-yet space at WWV is the future Panda Express north of QFC.