YOU’RE INVITED: Hear from West Seattle’s new city councilmember at Kiwanis Club of West Seattle meeting

February 3, 2024 1:14 pm
(WSB photo: Councilmember Rob Saka at Monday’s protest rally outside Chief Sealth IHS)

One month after District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka took office, what are his plans, and how is he responding to community issues? The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle invites you to hear firsthand this Wednesday (February 7), 6 pm, during their meeting at Great American Diner & Bar in The Junction (4752 California SW). Just RSVP by Tuesday to president Denis Sapiro, via email at sapirodenis@hotmail.com or by calling 206-601-4136. He adds, “Please give your name and number attending. Guests are expected to order off the menu prior to 6 pm” (that night).

  • Andrew February 3, 2024 (1:45 pm)
    Hopefully this guy actually knows what’s going on in the city like for example: Kia’s and Hyundai’s getting stolen and used for smash and grabs. Seems like some others on the council are clueless to this problem.

