State of the City, Firefighter Story Time, bingo, music, trivia, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday’s sunset photographed from Alki Pump Station 38 by Dan Ciske)

Here’s what’s scheduled for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings 9 am-noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CITY COUNCIL TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE: The second meeting of the committee chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka starts at 9:30 am. Scheduled topics include an update on what’s been funded so far by the Levy to Move Seattle. Here’s the agenda. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

STATE OF THE CITY: Mayor Bruce Harrell delivers his midterm progress report at noon. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP: 2 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

FIREFIGHTER STORY TIME: 3:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), bring the kid(s) to meet firefighters and learn about safety.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

LEARN ASL: Free weekly classes, 6 pm at West Seattle’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW). Start any Tuesday night! Details in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with friends old and new! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS 832: “Improve your public speaking, communication, and leadership skills” at this online meeting, 6:30 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

AKIRA GALAXY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Live in-store show, free, all ages, 7 pm. (4559 California SW)

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) now has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way). 21+.

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You’re invited to 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

What are you planning? Tell everyone via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!