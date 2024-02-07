WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red vintage Volvo

Sent by Mike, with the victim’s permission:

My buddy Kevin, who is a longtime employee at Easy Street Records and is responsible for creating every wonderful window display we’ve had in The Junction over the last few decades, had his vehicle stolen yesterday between 1 pm and 9:30 pm in the parking lot attached to Wells Fargo on Alaska and 44th Ave. Kevin is the best and I’m hoping our watchful community will keep an eye out for my friend’s car. If spotted, please call the store at 206-938-EASY (3279).