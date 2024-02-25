West Seattle, Washington

25 Sunday

43℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Delridge search (updated); hit-and-run with stolen car

February 25, 2024 7:02 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

SEARCH FOR SUSPECT: This is happening right now in Delridge. Police were at the Salish Landing complex in the 6900 block of Delridge Way SW looking for a domestic-violence suspect. They made forced entry into an apartment and found the suspect used sheets and blankets to escape down the exterior of the building, and was last seen running “into the woods.” Officers gave this description to dispatch – Hispanic man, 20s, bald, 5’7″, slim, green checkered pants, white or gray tank top. They’ll be using a K9 to search so if you’re in the area you may hear sirens and loudspeaker announcements. 7:29 PM UPDATE: Police told dispatch they have found the suspect.

HIT-RUN WITH STOLEN CAR: Thanks for the texted tip and photos.

Above is a stolen Hyundai Sonata that someone crashed into parked cars southeast of Westwood Village late last night, after 11 pm. At least two were damaged:

After the crash, witnesses told police they saw three people in dark clothing – believed to be teenage boys – get out and head toward Westwood Village. No injuries reported.

Share This

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Delridge search (updated); hit-and-run with stolen car"

  • Jason February 25, 2024 (7:15 pm)
    Reply

    There are 4 police cars outside near my house telling us over the loud speaker to stay inside as the K9 is on the loose. It’s probably related. Near Longfellow creek.

    • WSB February 25, 2024 (7:25 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, that’s part of the search area.

  • Delridge resident February 25, 2024 (7:27 pm)
    Reply

    This is right next to my apartment building. And this complex has the police there multiple times every single month…. 

  • WSB February 25, 2024 (7:32 pm)
    Reply

    Update: Police report they’ve found the suspect, so they’ll be clearing out of the area.

  • K February 25, 2024 (7:52 pm)
    Reply

    Tough job. Responding to domestic abuse, chasing down suspects, especially at night, is not for the faint of heart. And it takes effort to come down from adrenaline highs.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.