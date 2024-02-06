West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Delridge Playfield lights’ power supply hit again

February 6, 2024 4:57 pm
Multiple readers have reported that athletic activities scheduled for Monday evening at Delridge Playfield were canceled because of theft/vandalism affecting the lights – again. We also heard from John, who sent this photo:

John, a retired electrician, explained what he saw while walking around the fields: “Damaged power pipe and cut cables. I called Seattle City Light. Tested cables. which were dead. But still connected to transformer.” That was midday Monday; John subsequently talked to an SCL crew member who, he reported,”said a high voltage crew would be called out to disconnect the cables from the transformer. The parks department will need to call out an electrical contractor to repair the cables from the service drop into the electrical main switch gear.” We’ve been waiting to hear back from Seattle Parks and City Light on a repair timetable. We’ve also asked about what’s being done to prevent recurrences (not only has this happened recently – we even found this story from more than a decade ago.)

  • Admiral-2009 February 6, 2024 (5:29 pm)
    This is very frustrating, it’s past time the perps and buyers of the illegally obtained metal are made accountable and made to pay the cost to repair the damages.

    I also noticed, and reported it on find it fix it over two weeks ago, that the Tennis Court Lights at Hiawatha Park are not working, not sure what the cause is.  

