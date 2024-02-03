WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arbor Heights store robbed for second day in a row

Police are at Global Smoke and Vape (35th/Roxbury) right now, after the store was robbed for the second time in less than 24 hours. So far tonight police are saying they don’t have much to go on – officers have told dispatch that the store staff has only described the robbers as “three males wearing masks,” at least one with a gun. The robbers who hit the store around 7:30 last night were described as three white men around 20 years old, 5’4″, one in a white jacket, two in dark jacket, all in masks, one with a gun. No injuries reported in either holdup. In addition to other robberies at the store, it was hit by crash-and-grab burglars five times in less than a month last fall.