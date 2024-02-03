West Seattle, Washington

03 Saturday

43℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arbor Heights store robbed for second day in a row

February 3, 2024 6:40 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Police are at Global Smoke and Vape (35th/Roxbury) right now, after the store was robbed for the second time in less than 24 hours. So far tonight police are saying they don’t have much to go on – officers have told dispatch that the store staff has only described the robbers as “three males wearing masks,” at least one with a gun. The robbers who hit the store around 7:30 last night were described as three white men around 20 years old, 5’4″, one in a white jacket, two in dark jacket, all in masks, one with a gun. No injuries reported in either holdup. In addition to other robberies at the store, it was hit by crash-and-grab burglars five times in less than a month last fall.

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arbor Heights store robbed for second day in a row"

  • Katie February 3, 2024 (6:55 pm)
    Reply

    What color were the masks? Just saw a car of four individuals wearing masks. They appeared to be white and/or neon. They were entering WS by way of the bridge. 

    • WSB February 3, 2024 (7:03 pm)
      Reply

      No color that I’ve heard in radio traffic re: either robbery.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.